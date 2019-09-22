IBB challenges Igbos on unity, indivisibility of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has challenged Igbo to work towards promoting the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria.

He made the remark when he granted audience to the Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA) from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, led by the President, Chief Chikezie Okezie and the Eze Igbo of Minna, Eze Pampas Ngozi Wahiwe.

Babaginda urged Ndigbo to allow their positive impacts be felt amongst other Nigerians.

He called Nigerians irrespective of tribes to ensure they uphold the ideals of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

“An indivisible Nigeria is very necessary and we must do everything possible to remain as one family though we differ in tribes and tongue,” he noted.

He commended the Igbos for being enterprising and urged them to use same spirit of enterprise to promote peaceful co-existence in all that they do.

The former leader who said he once wished to spend part of his life in the eastern part of the country reminded every Nigerian that the indivisibility of the country is non-negotiable.

The delegation had earlier told General Babangida that the purpose of the visit is to congratulate him on his 78th birthday and prayed God to continue to grant him strength and wisdom to offer advice that would help Nigeria in solving some of its problems.

