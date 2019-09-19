IBB calls for synergy among all arms of government

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has called for synergy among the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary if the country must witness development.

He made the call during a courtesy call by members of the Niger State House of Assembly at his Uphill residence on Thursday in Minna.

The former leader opined that no state or country can develop in atmosphere of rancour between all arms of government, adding that a cordial relationship between them serves as the fulcrum that drives development.

He commended the State Assembly for ensuring that no discontent brew between it and the executive arm in the state, saying the members have being leaving up to the expectations of the people.

He noted that the legislators have been up and doing and have taking their duties seriously.

“We have heard of states having a lack of synergy between the arms of government but in Niger state, that should not be your lot. Keep a good working relationship between the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. You have been doing that and I want you to keep it up,” he said.

He urged them to initiate people-oriented programmes and projects and carry the people along.

“You are closer to the people. It is your responsibility to know what the people need and carry them along all the time. Do not leave them outside your projects and programmes,” he said.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly, Honourable Abdullahi Bawa Wuse said they visited the elder statesman to seek his blessings and advice on how to pilot the affairs of the Assembly effectively.

He acknowledged the leadership role Babangida had played outside his tenure as the President of Nigeria saying his fatherly role has ensured that Nigeria remains indivisible.

“We are here to get the blessing of our father; this is because we know your concern and commitment to the development of this state and Nigeria.

“Outside office, you have done so much more than you did while in office. Your role as a father in the nation has ensured that Nigeria remains indivisible,” he said.

