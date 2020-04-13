IBB calls for concerted efforts

ADVERTISEMENT

Former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) has called for concerted efforts and appropriate enforcement of desired measures by the federal and state governments in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

In a statement he personally signed, he said “Although the numbers keep rising, the situation is still being kept at manageable levels within the limits of our health care system. However, these gains need to be sustained with enforcement of appropriate and consistent social distancing prescription for effective prevention of further spread of the pandemic.

“We need to increase testing capacity and reduce the pains. We have the lesson and experiences of China, Taiwan and other countries to benefit from.

“There is no room for blame game now but concerted support by all Nigerians. I commend with due regards to the professional display and wonderful efforts of our frontline medical personnel for their patriotism, resilience, sacrifice and commitment to this fight of eradicating COVID-19,” the statement read.

He also saluted the courage of individuals, groups and corporate entities for supporting the governments at various levels and also commended the government officials for various palliatives geared towards alleviating the excruciating pains associated with the lockdown.

He however enjoined Christian brethren to use the holy period of Easter to pray for the country in the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

