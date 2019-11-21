Ibadan’s 21 new kings kick against Oyo govt’s decision to withdraw crowns

The 21 new kings in Ibadan land whom their crowns were withdrawn by the Oyo State Government recently on Thursday kicked against decision to settle out of court with the Olubadan in council, led by Osi Olubadan of Ibadan land, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja.

Justice Aderonke Aderemi of the State High Court, Ibadan had in his judgement on Tuesday asked the Obas to drop their crowns in view of the setting aside of all the gazettes relating to their promotion consequent upon the out of court settlement said to have been agreed upon by the parties in the suit.

In the suit filed by the Osi-Olubadan of Ibadanland and former governor of the state, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja, it was disclosed that the state government which had appealed the initial judgement of the lower court which earlier nullified the elevation of the Obas had opted out and preferred the matter resolved out of court.

But the new kings on Thursday said those behind the judgement did not consult the interest of Ibadan land, saying therefore that they rejected the move by the state government.

In their communiqué after the meeting headed by High Chief Lekan Balogun, the new kings said; “those behind the judgement did not consult the interest of Ibadanland.

“We, as Obas and representatives of the people reject the judgement and we are going to fight it all through legal and legitimate means. They want to destabilize Ibadanland and we will not allow them”.

The Obas further disclosed that the issue at hand was beyond Ibadanland and the conspiracy against the promoted Ibadan Obas which the judgement was could not and should not be allowed against the entire state, which the gazette of 2018 and the latest one captured.

They said they had briefed their lawyer, who would give the next directive, according to law.

The Obas reiterated that their rejection of the verdict would not in anyway affect their relationship with the paramount ruler of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 described as father of all who commands their respect and unalloyed loyalty and support.

They also said they would be waiting for the Olubadan to convey the Olubadan-in-Council meeting, saying, “we are not quarrelling with our father, Oba Adetunji, he should let our meetings go on regularly”.

It would be recalled that when the promotion was effected, High Chief Ladoja had filed a suit against Oyo State Governor and the Judicial Commission of Inquiry headed by retired Justice Akintunde Boade that reviewed the declaration in 2017, positing that the review by former governor Abiola Ajimobi was not proper as he (Ajimobi) lacked the right to review the declaration independent of the Olubadan and his High Chiefs.

The lower court then gave verdict in support of Ladoja, but the judgement was appealed by Ajimobi, a case that was recently decided and thrown back to the lower court for retrial under a new Judge outside Justice Aiki who heard it initially.

However, rather than return to court with the previous case, a new case was entirely filed by Sen. Ladoja through which he got the out-of-court settlement court judgement in which Ladoja and the defendants (state government) agreed to shelve the elevation and return to pre-elevation condition.

Consequently, the gazettes which gave teeth to the elevation were set aside and their rights to wear beaded crown and coronets revoked.