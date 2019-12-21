‘I wrote book on life at sea to help me heal’

ADVERTISEMENT

A mariner, Captain Marvin Abe, said his debut novel ‘The Voyage of Saints’ is a tool to help him heal from the loss of his first wife.

He said this during the book’s launch in Lagos on December 14, 2019.

Abe whose novel is based on true events explained how he needed to summon the courage to write his story because it was “too painful.” His wife had died after they had weathered many storms together.

“I want her memory to resound in the hearts of people so they understand who she was and what she did,” he said.

The launch featured several events, amongst which was a panel hosted by the curator of Abuja Literary Festival, Buchi Onyegbule, where two authors, Onesi Mr. Taiwo Dominic and Mrs. Sally Kenneth Dadzie shared their thoughts on ‘The Voyage of Saints.’

Mrs. Dadzie who had shed tears while reading the novel narrated how she kept her husband up till 1am talking about it. “It’s a must-read. It’s wonderful and deep,” she said.

“I saw so many parallels in the work to my own life,” Mr. Dominic said and described it as a spiritual connection.

The occasion which included a screening of the book’s trailer had guests in attendance such as Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman, and was anchored by ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ star Omotunde Adebowale.

‘The Voyage of Saints’ is the story of Michael Ajose who, at the age of 12, resolves to find and marry the girl of his dreams. But this comes with many obstacles.

Abe became captain on Nigeria LNG owned vessels in 2004. He was Head, Shipping Quality Assurance at Nigeria LNG Limited in July 2010 and rose to the position of Manager, Shipping Assurance and Compliance in 2012. He was appointed a Deputy Director in the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in 2013, and is currently the Managing Director of Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited, a subsidiary of FMN plc. ‘The Voyage of Saints’ is published by Masobe Books, a Lagos-based publishing house with the primary aim of encouraging reading by making available to the public, books by talented African authors.

