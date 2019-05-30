I won’t victimise workers -Gov. Matawalle

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Thursday urged the state’s workers to go about their duties without fear of victimisation.

Matawalle gave the assurance during his first official engagement at Government House, Gusau when he addressed Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Government Agencies and Departments led by the state Head of Service, Alhaji Mujitaba Isa.

“The civil service is no doubt the engine room that facilitates the growth and development for the success of government programmes and policies.

“The service should reorient itself and be more disciplined in the discharge of its responsibilities starting from reporting to work from 8 a.m. and closing by 3.30 p.m. as stipulated in the rules.

“I am not here to fight with anybody, but I want you to be apolitical and focused in your assigned responsibilities,’’ he said.

In his response, Isa assured the governor of workers full support and cooperation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Matawalle while taking oath of office on Wednesday promised to meet and discuss with stakeholders on how best to chart a new course for the state.

He also met behind closed doors with the state’s Council of Chiefs which is chaired by the Emir of Anka, Alhaji Muhammad Ahmad. (NAN)

