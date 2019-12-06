I won’t undermine APC chances at Edo gov’ship – Oshiomhole

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, says the party is not at risk of losing Edo State in the next governorship election.

Oshiomhole said this while fielding questions from journalists after leading 36 APC State Chairmen to President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja.

The APC national chairman said he could not do anything that would undermine the chances of the party in the coming poll, considering the huge investment in the state.

He said Edo people had accepted APC as a preferred party since 2008 when he assumed office.

He downplayed the internal strife in the ruling party after the protests for and against the call for his removal as national chairman.

He said, “There was no reason for my absence from the governors’ meeting with the President yesterday (Thursday). The meeting was for the governors and Mr President and I was not available to be part of the meeting. There was nothing to it.

“The first thing to appreciate here is the fact that in a human organization, there’s bound to be contestation sometimes. Even when the destination is not in dispute, how best to get there may be a point for argument and those arguments are a reflection of the democratic nature of the party.

“I don’t know any organization that doesn’t have some internal disagreement, what matters is the commitment of everyone, both the leadership and the followership, that when there’s a discontent or disagreement or misunderstanding, or communication gap, as soon as it is noticed, that efforts are made to resolve it.

Oshiomhole added, “Let me reassure you, APC is not at risk of losing Edo state in the next election. Edo people have accepted APC as a preferred party since 2008 when I assumed office and if you look at the result of elections, it shows that the people have faith in our party, on the basis of the performance of the government that the party has produced, both when I was there and even when I had left.”

