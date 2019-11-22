I won’t seek third term – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

As pro and anti – Oshiomhole protesters clash at APC National Secretariat

President Muhammad Buhari has said that he will not make a mistake of running for a third term in office.

President Buhari said this Friday at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president, who swore by Holy Qur’an, said he could not afford to be reckless in taking decisions despite the fact that he is serving his last term.

Buhari, who expressed commitment to make the APC a permanent entity after his tenure, advised every elected party member to ensure that they earned respect in their various constituencies.

He said history would not be fair to party members if the APC collapsed at the end of his term.

He, however, added that history would be fair to all if the APC made gains by remaining strong at the center.

“If for other reason, you divide the party, be prepared that history will not recognize you as a leader at any time,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the current cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government.

He said unlike the 8th legislature, the 9th National Assembly had shown serious commitment to national cause as the country was making progress.

In his opening remarks, the APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole had rued the loss of four States in the last general elections.

Oshiomhole, said the loss in Bauchi and Adamawa States was due to internal sabotage, told members that the worst of APC candidate was better than an angel in other political parties.

He expressed optimism that the APC could still spring surprise with some pending cases at Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, the supporters and opponents of the APC National Chairman clashed at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja ahead of the NEC meeting.

The two warring camps hauled heavy stones, big sticks, and other available weapons at each other in front of Valencia Hotel before the situation was brought under control by the security agents.

The pro-Oshiomhole protesters were said to have warned those calling for the sack of National Chairman to leave the scene before the start of scuffle which saw them brandishing cutlasses.

The security agents had to use teargas to disperse the feuding parties and restored normalcy before the arrival of President Buhari.

