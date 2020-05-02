I won’t relent until last almajiri leaves Plateau – Lalong

ADVERTISEMENT

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, says he won’t relent until the last almajiri is relocated to the state of origin from his state.

Speaking Thursday in a broadcast, he said, “The profiling and return of almajirai has commenced and shall continue until the last almajiri is relocated. On 26th April 2020, the first batch of 279 almajiris was evacuated. Out of this number, 243 were sent home to their states of Bauchi, Kano and Kaduna, while 36 were sent to their local governments of Wase and Kanam.”

Lalong noted that his government was fully aware of the hardship the citizens were facing due to COVID-19, and urged all to be patient and resilient as all hands must put on deck to defeat the pandemic.

