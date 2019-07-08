I won’t quit politics — Gemade

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-time senator who represented Benue North East, Chief Barnabas Gemade, at the weekend, said he will not quit partisan politics.

Chief Gemade who was a National Chairman of the PDP, defeated ex-Governor Gabriel Suswam in 2015 in APC to earn a second term mandate. Suswam, however, beat Gemade in the last general elections.

Addressing newsmen in Makurdi during a rousing reception by the people of his senatorial district after his eight years at the red chamber of the National Assembly, the senator who failed to secure a third term bid, said, “I’m not going to quit politics. No politician ever quits. If you’re not active, you’re passive advising other politicians. If I do, nobody would be there to be doing the things I have been doing for the society.

“My people need me, Nigerians need me. My experience matters. I have been a politician for long and there is no successful political party that had come to stay in Benue and Nigeria as a whole without my valuable input since 1999.”

Gemade also said he did not resort to the tribunal to contest his fate at the poll because the law court should not be an avenue for him to compel his people to accept him, adding that although his election was rigged, it might however be what God permitted to happen.

