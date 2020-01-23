I won’t hesitate to probe my predecessors if necessary – Imo governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Thursday said he won’t hesitate to probe any suspicious infractions of previous administrations if necessary in the process of governance.

Uzodinma said this in an interview with journalists after the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor who attended the NEC for the first time said since government was a continuum, he would continue from where his predecessor stopped.

“I have been around for very long; I have been a private sector person, I have been in the Senate for eight years; I have been part and parcel of government.

“So, there is nothing really new; the process of national development is a collective thing.

“So, from one point or the other point, you will continue to participate and be contributing your own quota,’’ the governor said.

He promised to reconcile all the groups in order to create stability in the polity.

