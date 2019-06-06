I won’t discriminate against any religion — Oyo gov

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde says his administration will not discriminate against people of any religion.

His spokesman, Taiwo Adisa, yesterday quoted him as saying this while hosting the state’s Muslim community to a special Eid-el-Fitri celebration at the Government House, Ibadan.

The governor was quoted to have said:”While coming here, some people came to me that I could send somebody because it was just a social gathering for Salah celebrations, but I insisted on coming in person because our government will not discriminate against Muslims or Christians.

“You will see that I have demonstrated that by appointing, a Muslim, Chief Luqman Bisi Ilaka as Chief of Staff. That is also because there is no family in this state where you don’t have Muslims and Christians. So, when they discriminate against one religion or the other in other states, it does not get here.

“During the campaigns, I went to different mosques and met Muslim leaders. They prayed for me and it is the prayers that led to our success at the polls.”

“Your prayers have come to pass through our success in the last election. I want to plead with you that you should not stop praying for the government and those of us in government because I do tell people that what you need to win an election is far less than what you need to run a government.

“What we need is for development to come to OYO state and development will come only in an atmosphere of peace. That is why as soon as I came into government and people started saying that the NURTW people wanted to cause mayhem, I proscribed them. It does not matter which faction supported me or which one did not. I am the governor of all the people of Oyo state and it doesn’t matter which party you belong,” he said.

He said his administration would pay special attention to the less privileged and the disabled.

The governor alleged that his predecessors had kept the disabled out for too long.

Makinde also hosted the disabled from the Rehabilitation Centre for the Disabled,as well as children from the Juvenile Correctional Institution and Childcare for Abandoned Children and the Ark of Hope Foundation, an orphanage.

He said: “After my swearing-in, and I was being conducted round the Government House, I saw that there was no place for the disabled and I asked the Head of Service; how will my people in Beere, the disabled and the less privileged gain access to this place.

“I told her I will be a protocol and logistics nightmare because I will always open the doors of Government House to the disabled and less privileged. So, always put them in your arrangement whenever you are planning a programme.”

The governor also promised to ensure religious harmony in the state, acknowledging that the prayers of the religious leaders ensured his victory at the last election.

