I won’t contest election again – Senator Goje

Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Muhammad Danjuma Goje on Sunday that he will never contest for any elective position again.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the Pantami Township Stadium, Senator Goje said he is stepping aside in 2023 to give young politicians from the state chance to also partake in the political process.

He went down memory lane to the late 1970s and early 1980s, when he joined politics, where he contested and won a state House of Assembly seat under the then National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

Goje told the gathering of creme de la creme of politicians from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, that he had contested seven times in over 40 years of his political sojourn, but he was never defeated in an election.

“I contested for elective positions for seven record times and I was never defeated in any of the elections I presented myself as candidate. During the cause of my political career I was a Secretary of Local Government, member Bauchi state House of Assembly, a onetime minister, a two-term governor and was elected three times as a senator,” he said.

Senator Goje, who is also the chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, explained that he is not quitting politics but as an elder statesman he will remain in the APC to support young politicians to also contribute their quota towards the development of the state and the country at large.

