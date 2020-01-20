I won’t be distracted — Obaseki

ADVERTISEMENT

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki yesterday reiterated that the state remains one despite the recent political developments in the state.

The feud between the governor and his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has torn the All Progressives Congress (APC) apart and raised tension in the state.

But Obaseki said he would not be distracted but remain focused on rebuilding the state and guaranteeing a better future for the people of the state.

He spoke in Lagos during a town-hall meeting with Edo People in Lagos tagged, Edo Okpa‘no (Edo people are one).

The event which was organised by the Unuedo Renaissance led by Mr. Emmanuel Ijewere was attended by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Phillip Shaibu, Senator Domingo Obende, and Senator Daisy Danjuma, a Board of Trustee member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Those who spoke on behalf of the three Senatorial districts commended the giant strides made by the governor and vowed to mobilize massively for his second term bid.

The governor in his remarks said over the years the state had suffered massive infrastructural deficit when monies meant for infrastructure were being shared.

He said: “This is why I am having problems. A situation where I refuse to build one kilometre of road for over $3 million is not acceptable, when I can build three roads for that amount. Then they accuse me of bringing contractors from Lagos. That is not true.

“The truth is that in Edo, under my administration, road contracts are priced such that the profit is very good, but not outrageous. My profit margins are tight. I do not have contracts that you collect and then sell to another person.”

