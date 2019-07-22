I won’t accept outcome of PDP primaries if manipulated — Bayelsa aspirant

ADVERTISEMENT

An aspirant for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Anthony George Ikoli (SAN) has said he would not accept the outcome of the primaries if tainted or manipulated.

Ikoli who obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms on Monday at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, told newsmen that the number of aspirants seeking the ticket was not a worrisome development but that party leaders must work hard to conduct free, fair and transparent primaries.

He said he would abide by the decision of the party on having a consensus candidate if the need arose, but stressed that he was the best person for the ticket on grounds of his wealth of political experience and a “unique blueprint” he has for the state.

“There is no anxiety about the number of aspirants coming from the state. But I believe I am the best. I will accept the outcome of the primaries if it is free and fair. It is when the process is tainted or manipulated that aspirants can have the locus to challenge it.

“But the party has assured that there will be a level playing field, free and transparent primaries,” he said.

He promised to improve on the welfare of citizens, curb youth restiveness and deliver good governance to the people of the state if elected.

