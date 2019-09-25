Breaking News
I will waive my immunity to clear my name – Osinbajo 
By Opeyemi Kehinde, Lagos Published Date
Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday said he is ready to waive his constitutional immunity to “enable the most robust adjudication” of several baseless allegations, insinuation and falsehoods against his person and office.

Prof. Osinbajo disclosed this in a tweet he personally authored this afternoon, Laolu Akande, spokesman of the Vice President, said in a statement made available to newsmen.

He said the full text of Prof. Osinbajo’s tweet reads: “In the past few days, spate of reckless and malicious falsehoods have been peddled in the media against me by a group of malicious individuals.

“The defamatory and misleading assertions invented by this clique had mostly been making the social media rounds anonymously.

“I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods.

“I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood.”

