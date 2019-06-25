  1. Home
I will defeat Anthony Joshua again – Andy Ruiz

Andy Ruiz Jr landing heavy punches on Anthony Joshua in New York recently

Unified World heavyweight champion, Andy Ruiz Jr has promised to beat Anthony Joshua again while claiming that the Briton is not a good boxer.

Ruiz is in line for a rematch against Joshua, who he sensationally beat on June 1 to win the  the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

Ruiz said:”I know his (Joshua) flaws. I can do a lot better. The only thing that he can do is just run around, he’s not good at boxing.”

“The rematch is going to be the same. I am going to be more prepared and more ready.

“There is going to be a lot of changing, I am going to come at a better weight this time. It’s going to be a hell of a fight.”

The Ruiz-Joshua rematch is expected to take place in November or December with a possible return to the Madison Square Garden, New York.

