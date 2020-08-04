I will complete all my projects in 2022 — Masari

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has vowed to complete all his ongoing projects before the end of 2022.

Speaking on Tuesday during the inauguration of a 7-man committee to see to the completions of the projects, Masari said his administration has put a stop to new projects except where absolutely necessary.

According to him, insecurity and banditry along side COVID-19 had put so much pressure on available resources of the state, noting that “despite this, we shall see to the completions of ongoing works in Education, Agriculture, water supply, health and works.”

The committee, which has the state governor and Arc. Mansur Ahmed Kurfi as co-chairman, draws most of its members from the private sector.

The terms of reference of the committee are; to identify and document all ongoing projects, determine their status and level of progress, draw up completions strategies by breaking them into small, medium and long term.

Others are; to draw the attention of government on other modalities of their completion.

To co opt or recommend any relevant professional that may be required to see to its completions as well as provide periodic reports.

