I was the brain behind ‘Jarumar Mata’ – Sunusi Oscar

Kannywood director, Sunusi Hafeez popularly known as Sunusi Oscar 442 has said the latest popular Hausa song, Jarumar Mata was his idea.

The director narrated this in an interview with Daily Trust Saturday, where he said he initiated the idea and gave it to the musician to compose the lyrics and sing it.

He said, “I need to be detailed on the issue of the song and the matter of right for proper understanding.

“What actually happened, I remember, was that once in filming one of my projects, I decided to call the musician to meet me at the location. He came and I told him I needed a song to be used for a different purpose, and I paid him. He was unable to work on the idea I gave him until about a year after when he submitted the song to me via WhatsApp, I had finished the project I intended to use it for. This is how the Jaruma song came about,” he said.

On the issue of copyright, the director said, “if you use your money to pay for something, the product is yours. But one thing is for sure; we have good understanding between us. We are like two sides of a coin. We do things together.”

The Jaruma song video instantly became a hit after the director released the video trailer, and it trended after the famous #DanceForHusband challenge that generated a lot of controversy in the northern part of Nigeria.

The music received many accolades and was even reviewed by Professor Sa’idu Muhammad Gusau and Malam Sulaiman Salisu Muhammad Mai Bazazzagiya from Kaduna State University. The video also recorded more than two million views in less than a month, a feat that is very rare when it comes to Hausa songs.

‘Jarumar Mata’ is a love song by Hamisu Breaker alongside rising star Momme Gombe. It was directed by Sunusi Oscar 442.

