‘I was never instructed to investigate Kano emirate’

By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu, Kano Published Date
The Executive Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission, comrade Muhiyi Magaji Rimin-Gado has revealed that he was never instructed to investigate Kano State Emirate council.

The chairman made this known during a one-day parley on the fight against corruption at sub-national level, organized by the national body of Muryar Talaka Awareness Initiative in Kano.

According to him, the misappropriation allegation was made by an online newspaper and being an ant-corruption commission, it decided to look into the allegation for clarity.

“You can bear me witness that the misappropriation allegations against the Kano State Emirate Council was first carried by an online media.

“The commission had only taken it up for clarity. I want to vividly state here that I was never instructed by anybody to investigate Kano emirate, all what you are hearing are mere speculations,” he said.

