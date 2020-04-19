‘I was misunderstood over Abba Kyari’s comment’, sacked Kano commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

Sacked Kano Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development Engineering, Mu”azu Magaji, has claimed he was not celebrating the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

He said his post on social media was misunderstood.

Magaji, in a statement on Sunday, said as a Muslim and a patriotic Nigerian, he wouldn’t have celebrated the death of anyone.

“Not only that, I made several posts mourning Kyari’s death on my same facebook account and through my special assistants but the general public couldn’t commend such or claim I did such post, rather they tend to capitalize on a full-phrase post that is given another set of definition and direction as well as negativity in order to tarnish my reputable image as a member of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration and his loyalist and that of our National Party, APC,” he said.

He further said the use of “win win” phrase was basically an attempt to explain the Islamic promise on the people that died as a result of any kind of pandemic.

Magaji stated that late Kyari was privileged to die as a result of Covid-19, making him among the beneficiaries in Islam as he is conferred with the automatic privilege of martyrdom.

“Our Rasul S. A. W assured on the path of martyrdom in Sahih al-Bukhari, Kitab al-Jihad wal-Siyar. Even Sheik Isah Ali Pantami has taken time to explain more of this..By this, the death of Mallam Abba Kyari is a big win for him, which is almost the dream of every Muslim,” he revealed.

The sacked commissioner also expressed confidence that the state governor must have made such a difficult decision of sacking him as a conditional sacrifice to appease the aggrieved individuals.

The former commissioner also apologised for any pain his statement might have caused both the families of the late chief of staff and his boss Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Ganduje had on Saturday relieved the appointment of Magaji with immediate effect over what the government called “unguarded utterances” against late Abba Kyari.

A statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said as a public servant, the commissioner ought to have respect of the office by refraining from any act capable of rendering the office in disrepute.

