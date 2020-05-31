I was misquoted on illegal abortions being responsible for 200 deaths in Azare – Agency Chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed has said that he was misquoted in a report attributing illegal abortions to the death of 200 women in Azare in Bauchi State.

It was reported that preliminary findings from an investigation carried out by the BASPHCDA revealed that illegal abortion by unqualified medical practitioners killed 200 women in the state, as well as the cause of mysterious deaths in Azare and other local government areas in the northern part of the state.

The investigation by the agency may not be unconnected to finding the cause(s) of the 300 reported deaths in Azare which the State Governor Bala Mohammed had stated it was 150 and not 300 deaths as reported.

The agency in a statement from its Information Officer, Ibrahim Sani, said the the media was reckless and wrongly quoted the Dr Rilwanu who had a round table media parley discussion to underscore the importance of child spacing.

Explaining the agency’s boss stance, Sani said “Dr Mohammed was emphasing on the importance of child birth spacing

which he said if properly applied would reduce the death of women by 200 per cent and avoid the risk of illegal abortions caused by unqualified medical personnel at the expense of getting quick money.”

He added that “The Executive Chairman did not attack any community or mentioned any part of the state as being prevalent in high cases of unwanted pregnancy as the media reported.”

Similarly, a Coalition of Katagum Youth Organisation has threatened to to take the agency boss to court over the reported statement.

The youth in a statement said “We demand Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, Chairman of the agency to prove the allegation, bring the medical personnel involved to justice or withdraw and apologise over the statement. Otherwise, he will face civil and legal action.”

