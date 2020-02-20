I want to be taxi driver for one week – Don Jazzy

ADVERTISEMENT

Popular Nigerian music producer, song writer and singer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly called Don Jazzy on Thursday said he wants to be a taxi driver for one week.

He disclosed this today via his Instagram handle: @donjazzy after observing court proceedings at the Lagos Division of the National Industrial Court (NIC) in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The 37 years old chief executive of Mavin Records said his ambition was borne out of the need to tick “my bucket list,” as driving a commercial taxi caught his fancy.

“I have always wanted to be in a court room. So, today I decided to go gate crash and observe proceedings. I was well received actually. I was in Justice P. A. Bassi’s court at NIC. It was fun and also enlightening. SHOUT OUT TO @regina_drs for the hook up.

“Next on my bucket list, I want to be a taxi driver for one week. So, one of you taxi companies should hit me up ASAP,” he posted.

So, don’t be surprised if you see him driving the next cab you hail or stop on the road. Who wouldn’t like to be chaffeuered by a celebrity? Your guess is as good as mine.

