I used to act before my siblings – Hauwa Ibrahim

Hauwa Abdullahi Ibrahim is an actress who has featured in both Kannywood and Nollywood movies. She is best known for her role in the TV series ‘Kwana Casa’in.’ In this interview with Weekend Magazine, she talks about her rise, starting up her own company, and more. Excerpts:

Weekend Magazine: You have a diploma from School of Health Technology, Kankia, Katsina State. What drew you to acting when you easily could have pursued a career in that direction?

Hauwa Abdullahi Ibrahim: My passion for acting began from childhood.

I used to love acting before my younger ones and always felt an inner push that said “Hauwa, you can do it and you will do it.” It has been my dream to have the opportunity to show the world my talent.

As fate would have it, my prayers were answered in 2015 when I got my first chance to show the world what I can do as an actress. I can vividly remember how the opportunity came. I told one of my friends about my passion for acting and she told me she knows a Kannywood office at Zoo road in Kano State and promised to link me up.

On our arrival we met Afakallah in one of the offices. We made inquiries about what needed to be fulfilled and he told us that, we have to get a form, fill and return it. He added that, it is the information given on that form that they will scrutinize and then make a decision. We did just that and, to my surprise, I received a call to feature in a movie titled ‘Ballagaza’ alongside Kannywood’s celebrated actress, Jamila Nagudu. It was sponsored by Abubakar H. Umar.

WM: How many films have you featured in so far?

Hauwa: I can’t tell precisely, but they are more than thirty. Some of them include ‘Halin Kishi,’ ‘Kafin Alkalami,’ ‘Sanadi,’ and ‘Biyayya’ among many others. I also featured in a Nollywood movie titled ‘Wings of Edo.’ I am currently playing a role in a movie series, ‘Kwana Casa’in,’ sponsored by Arewa 24 TV station.

WM: Among films you have starred in, which is your favourite?

Hauwa: Although I love all my movies, I have a soft spot for ‘Kwana Casa’in’ which enlightens against indulging in acts inimical to one’s society. It also portrays how one pays a heavy price for any negative decision. It is an educative movie that addresses various social issues.

WM: What was it like being onset for the first time?

Hauwa: It was amazing. When we went to the location for the shooting of ‘Ballagaza,’ I was a bit nervous and curious at the same time, but I managed to be calm. I couldn’t talk much and strictly followed the script so as not to go out of context. To God be the glory, I did it and with time I became more conversant with the process.

So far, I can say I have achieved a lot as an actress. I am now frequently being contacted for roles in first class films. At the beginning of my career, I only featured in one or two scenes, occasionally. But now, I have played a lead role in many films and I am now more engaged than I have ever expected. I never thought I would be this popular in the industry, but here I am, an actress with repute.

WM: What challenges do you face?

Hauwa: Not many. The only challenge I faced the beginning of my career. I felt like abandoning the job at some point because I found understanding scripts difficult. It was so tasking then, but now everything is okay and I know what is expected of me.

WM: What is your take by some that Kannywood actors are miscreants?

Hauwa: I sincerely view Hausa films as a medium of enlightening the society against social vices. Our movies reveal certain problems and provide solutions to them. In a nutshell, film is a means of enlightenment, entertainment and education. It is also a lucrative business where people invest their hard-earned resources and as such, expect to gain from it. In my few years in Kannywood, I have gained a lot and thank God. To me, film is a business and it is apparent that some people have developed a negative perception of the job.

However, I believe people have begun to realize that filmmaking is a business that involves all shades of people. We have been contributing to societal development and thank God, at present, the stereotyping is less than it used to be.

WM: What is your ultimate goal in film?

Hauwa: My initial dream was to be an actress and now that I have achieved it, I want to become a producer and a director. To cap it all, I am on a mission to establish my own film making company in Kano State. I know it is difficult, but with God, everything is possible. It is a gradual process and I am positive that I would make it.

Acting is good business. I call on our youth to venture into it because it will earn them a decent living.

