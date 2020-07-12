‘How I sodomised 11-year-old boy’

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old Yusuf Bello has been arrested for allegedly having anal sex with an 11-year-old boy in Lafia.

He was arrested and paraded by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) Nassarawa State Command.

Parading him along with 16 other suspected criminals at the command’s headquarters in Lafia, the state Commandant of NSCDC, Dr Muhammad Mahmoud Fari said the suspect was arrested immediately after committing the act.

Yusuf Bello confessed to the crime, but blamed it on a herbal medicine he took from a herbalist.

According to him, “Some few days after the Sallah celebration, I had a running stomach, I approached one herbalist who sold a herbal medicine for me at 150 naira.

” The man told me that the medicine had no side effects, but some hours after I took the medication, my manhood became hard.”

“I tried to control my manhood but it kept rising, so I went to the toilet and while I was there, I saw a boy who also wanted to use the toilet, I asked him to come in and I had anal sex with him to release myself,” he said.

Dr Fari said others arrested were two suspected rapists who allegedly defiled six and seven years old girls respectively as well as a man who impregnated a 13-year-old girl.

The NSCDC boss said that they would soon be charged to court.

