I stopped mass defection in PDP, says Ize-Iyamu

The PDP governorship candidate in the 2016 election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, says he has been preventing mass defection of members from the PDP to the ruling APC.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu, who said this yesterday in Benin during a media parley with journalists, stated that he never thought his recent defection to the APC now would generate the current controversy in the state.

He said his coming into the APC was not to pitch tent with any faction but to foster and strengthen the party in the state.

Ize-Iyamu, who said he left the APC in anger, expressed happiness that the wounds had been healed.

He said he was happy that the PDP had said that his exit would not affect the party “negatively” as he left with an open mind.

