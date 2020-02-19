I saw my arrest coming, says Agba Jalingo [Video]

Agba Jalingo, publisher of Cross River Watch who has just been released on bail after 179 days in detention arrived Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) in Lagos on Wednesday afternoon where he speaks on his arrest and prosecution.

Join us on

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.