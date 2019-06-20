I regret my action, says woman who stole 3 days old baby

ADVERTISEMENT

Leritshimwa Dungjil Diyal a 32-year-old married woman who alleged to have stolen a three-day-old baby at Jos Hospital has said that “I wished I had died because I am ashamed of what I did.”

It would be recalled that Mrs Diyal who is a student of College of Health Technology Zawan in Jos South Local government area of Plateau state was alleged to have stolen a three day old child at Plateau State Specialist Hospital – where she did her three month attachment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with journalists after she was paraded by the Plateau state Police Command in Jos on Thursday, the suspect explained that she committed the offence because she was desperately looking for a child after she has been married for the past seven years.

She said, “I was looking for a child for the last seven years that I have been married.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Diyal said the temptation of getting a child that would call her a mother made her to steal the child, “I just need a child to call me mother. I went to orphanages to get child for adoption but I couldn’t get.”

The suspect regretted what she did, “because I did it when I wasn’t thinking straight. I did it without the knowledge of my husband.”

Mrs Diyal further said that she and her husband went to hospital to seek for medical assistance but to no avail.

“I regretted my action; I wished I am dead right now because I am ashamed of what I did.”

While narrating on how the suspect was apprehended, the Commissioner of Police Plateau state Command, Isaac Akinmoyede said his men swung into action after they have gotten a report on 31st May, 2019 at about 20:30hrs from one Nanpan Gumut ‘m’ of Boys Brigade Quarters Jos, a security officer with Plateau State Specialist Hospital Jos.

Mr Gumut reported a case of child theft at the ‘A’ Divisional Police Headquarters, Jos by stating that nurses on duty reported to him that the child of one Mary Chukwuebuka ‘f’ resident near COCIN Church in Zarmaganda in Jos South LGA who gave birth on the 28th May, 2019 was stolen by unknown woman.

CP said that Mr Gumut explained that the woman was said to have disguised as a nurse wearing a laboratory coat under the pretense of taking the child’s blood sample.

He said, “While the investigation was going on, the police got an intelligence that a woman by name Leritshimwa Diyal ‘f’ of Zawan in Jos South LGA who claimed to have given birth on the same 28th May, 2019 while in the kidnappers den took a female child to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos for medical examination.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App