I promote artistes with international visibility — Lanre Typical

Dubai-based Nigerian entertainment executive/promoter, Lanre Typical (Azeez Olanrewaju Adenekan) who promotes the finest talents and outstanding individuals in the Nigeria/Africa entertainment industry has explained what it takes for an artiste to attract his attention.

According to the promoter who has brought many African artistes, particularly Nigerians to Dubai on monthly basis for the nightlife experiences to Africans and non Africans living in the city, “I always consider the rave of the artiste, basically the artiste must have an international recognition for other nationalities to vibe to, especially, the artiste’s songs must be known, not only in Nigeria but in other African countries as well.

“The industry is tough and rough, only consistent artistes can make the cut.”

Reminiscing about how it all started for him, he said, “It’s a long story. I was once a music artiste way back in my university days. About 16 years ago, I stopped singing after opening my entertainment blog Typicalnaija.ng which was from the influence from what I studied, Computer Science at Lagos State University.

“My blog was buzzing and I was using the platform to promote artistes, then after relocating to Dubai, I started promoting the Nigerian entertainment in clubs and started bringing artistes from Africa to the United Arab Emirates for performances.”

In 2019 alone, Lanre Typical brought over 30 Nigerian artistes to Dubai and the list includes Zlatan, 9ice, Peruzzi, Harrysong, Slimcase, Reminisce, Qdot and many others.

And his exploits have not gone unnoticed as many awards have come his way.

In 2019 alone, he won Scream All The Way’s Showbiz Promoter of the Year award as well as MAYA Awards for Africa’s Show Promoter of the Year Award.

