I play like Zlatan, score like Haaland, says U-20 star, Chinonso

Nigeria’s striker, Emeka Chinonso has revealed that his pattern of play is similar to that of Swedish superstar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic while he scores like Norwegian and Dortmund sensation, Erling Braut Håland.

The Flying Eagles player further expressed his confidence at playing at the biggest clubs in the world when the opportunity comes his way..

“I want to thank God for this opportunity. Currently I am very much in shape and I can play anywhere in the world, be it Barcelona, Real Madrid because I have the skills and I believe in God that he will take me there.

“I play the same way Zlatan plays and I also follow Håland. He is a kind of player that knows the net. He is friends with the net. I want to be able to score goals at will like Haland,” he said.

Speaking further, Chinonso said he is looking forward to taking on the best defenders in Europe.

“Tactically, the defenders in Europe are very good and for me to triumph over them, I have to work harder,” he noted.

Chinonso’s manager Makànjuola Nureni also said the 6.7ft player “has the pace and skills to take on his opponents.”

“He has been invited by a club in Europe but I don’t want him to play for the club. I am not out for quick gains even though some of the clubs talking to us play in the Champions League,” he said.

