I paid 10,000 fine for not wearing face mask – Sheikh Rigachikun

The Deputy National Leader of the Izala Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Yusuf Sambo Rigachikun, on Saturday narrated how he paid N10,000 fine for not wearing face mask in an outing in Kaduna.

He said he was caught breaking the rule when he was in a vehicle with one of his children.

The popular cleric, who is also the Kaduna State chairman of the Supreme Council for Sharia, was tried by a mobile court set up by the State government to enforce the use of face masks.

He said it was not in his character to go out without a face mask, and on that day the mask was inside the vehicle.

“I hardly go out without wearing a face mask except on that day when I kept it in the car.

“I left Kaduna State Media Corporation where I participated in a radio programme before I proceeded to a bereaved friend’s house at Unguwar Rimi.

“On our way back home, a policeman intercepted us and led us to a mobile court where we were fined N5,000 each for not putting on face masks.

“I gave them N10,000 for my son and myself and asked for my receipt.

“The prosecutor, a woman, tried to explain to me that it was the law but I told her not to worry because it’s their time.

“As I said it has never been my character to go out without a face mask because I studied Law myself,” he said.

Sheikh Rigachikun said it is the responsibility of religious leaders to encourage people to abide by the law, but added, however, that the mobile court needed to have followed due process by passing the law through the state House of Assembly, followed by a public debate on it before making it operational.

