I monitor my teachers through my iPad – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Dr. Godwin Obaseki, said he can tell if teachers in the state are in class or not through this iPad or laptop.

“I can tell from my office today when a teacher is in class. If a teacher is not in class, then the teacher hasn’t signed into the database,” he explained.

This is even as the governor has won the “2019 Best Performing Governor” award for education reforms and innovations by the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT).

The award was presented to the governor by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, at the World Teachers’ Day celebration in Abuja.

The minister urged Obaseki to continue with the good work of repositioning education in the state.

Commenting after he received the award, the Governor said the award recognized education reforms in the state which dwells on driving quality learning through technology, teachers and students’ motivation.

Speaking to journalists after receiving the award, Obaseki said Nigeria’s developmental challenges stemmed from poor education which his administration has set out to address.

