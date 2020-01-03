I `ll ensure Southern Kaduna gets federal university – Sen. La’ah

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Danjuma La’ah (Kaduna South-PDP), has assured the people of the Senatorial district that he would do everything within his power to ensure the establishment of a federal university in the area.

La’ah gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kafanchan on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he had sponsored a Bill for the establishment of a Federal University of Science and technology, Manchok in the 8th Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

He added that the bill had passed through the first, second and third reading, including public hearing.

“The bill was sent to President Muhammadu Buhari for his ascent, but was not ascended to due to competing demands from different sections of the country.

“As a politician, I want to say I have done the best I could in the 8th Assembly, by making sure that the bill gets to the table of Mr President.

“Notwithstanding, I have reintroduced the bill in the 9th Assembly and it has already scaled through first reading.

“As soon as we resume plenary, the bill will be the heard for the second time and we will continue from there until it comes to fruition.

“I have taken it upon myself to ensure that Southern Kaduna gets a federal university and I will not relent in my effort to make it a reality,” he said.

The Senator also said that he had pushed for the upgrade of Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital, Kafanchan to a Federal Medical Centre in the 8th Assembly.

He said that a committee had been sent to assess the existing facilities in the hospital, adding that he would continue to push in the 9th Assembly to make it happen.

La’ah said that he considered his presence in the Senate as an opportunity to give voice to his people and bring development in the area.

“I will make the best use of the opportunity for the benefit of my people.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App