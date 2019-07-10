I joined cultism to defend myself against enemies, bullies, says 14-year-old student

ADVERTISEMENT

A 14-year-old Junior Secondary School student, Christopher Anthony, has admitted that he joined a cult group to fight some of his enemies and for self defence against bullies in school.

The young suspect said he is a resident of One-Man Village in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He confessed to the crime when he was paraded by the Police in Lafia, the state capital.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bola Longe said: “I am calling on parents and guardians to fulfill their parental duty by training the youngsters to be disciplined and monitor activities of their children and ward, particularly those in secondary and tertiary institutions in the state.”

He warned cultists and other criminals that the command would not relent in enhancing and ensuring that the state is free of cultism and crimes.

Daily Trust recalled that recently, the command arrested and paraded 32 suspected cultists who are mostly young secondary schools students in Karu local government area of the state.

