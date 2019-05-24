I inherited a failed state in 2011, says Amosun

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun says he inherited “a failed state” upon assumption of office in 2011.

Amosun said the then Governor Gbenga Daniel left a state allegedly marred with bad economy, deplorable infrastructure and insecurity.

The outgoing governor who spoke at a press conference to lunch Ogun State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, however, hinted that his government had turned things around.

He said contrary to the claims of some people that he is leaving a “burdened” State for the incoming administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun, his administration is rather leaving an economic viable State.

According to Amosun, his administration has completed all the things that the incoming administration needs to succeed, insisting that the incoming administration is coming in to reap the benefits of his administration.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Taiwo Adeoluwa stressed that his administration has put the State on an irreversible path to success.

“When we came in 2011, Ogun State appeared to have failed as a State. Investors were running away from the State because of the high level of insecurity in the State but today, the State is ranked 4th on the list of State with the ease of doing business.“

“As at the last count, our activities as a government has attracted 473 mega companies which some investing as much as N2billion. Not only that, we took the the IGR of the State from the paltry sum of N700million to N7billion per month.“

“But we are not relenting on all these achievements. We know we have been very successful, but we need to consolidate on the success we have achieved and that is why we are establishing this agency,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether the incoming administration will not discard the Agency, Amosun said, “I believe that any administration will reverse any initiative or programme that will guarantee investment growth and boost the IGR of the State.”

