I have put politics behind me – Candido

The chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has said he has put politics behind him until 2021.

He said he would direct his energy to providing good governance for the people of the area council within this period and not be involved in political activities.

“If you are discussing with me, please, don’t talk about politics but talk about governance. We want to achieve what is achievable in the next three years. If you want to approach me about politics please come in 2021 then we shall do politics. So we have put politics behind us till 2021,” he said.

Candido, who spoke while addressing political appointees, said he was not retiring from politics but wanted to concentrate on making life better for residents.

He said the council would not engage in new projects until 2020.

“Between June and December, what this administration intends to do is offset liabilities and complete ongoing projects. We have a lot of financial obligations; the administration is not willing to come up with new projects for now,” he said.

Candido said the move to offset liabilities was to ensure that the council has ‘peace in 2020.’

