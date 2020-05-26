I have no contract with NDDC – Reps committee chair

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Committee (NDDC), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has denied having any contract with the commission.

Speaking after a meeting held by the Committee on Tuesday over allegations by Dr Cairo Ojuegbo, a member of the NDDC Interim Management Committee (IMC), Tunji-Ojo said no contract was awarded by the commission to even warrant the allegations.

Ojuegbo in an interview with a television station had alleged that about N3 trillion contracts were awarded by the commission to the two committees on NDDC at the National Assembly.

Tunji-Ojo said the allegations were mere blackmails against the committee and the National Assembly.

“These allegations are forms of blackmail and it is surprising.

“I became Chairman of this Committee in September last year when we were inaugurated and between September and now, I can say that not a kobo of contract has been awarded as an emergency and so I don’t know how that assertion came about.

“I came into office and the IMC came into office in October and Dr. Cairo himself said they have not awarded a single contract since they came on board.

“So, how did the issue of the contract come about?

“Obviously, this is sheer blackmail and we expected this from the onset when the investigation process started.

“The bottom line is that we are not going to be deterred.

“This is coming after a threat to life by militants and different text messages which have failed,” he said.

It could be recalled that a group had some weeks ago alleged that the Committee chairman was given a road contract by the NDDC which he had already denied.

“I am not a contractor with NDDC; I have never worked for NDDC and I have never been paid by NDDC for anything.

“I am the chairman of this committee by the grace of God and I know the responsibilities on my shoulders.

“It is an indictment on their part if they claim that there was an award for none budgeted item.

“That is a very serious offence which the National Assembly must look into,” he said.

