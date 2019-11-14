ADVERTISEMENT

Footballer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has confirmed that he will leave the American football club, LA Galaxy, once his contract ends.

The 38-year-old Swedish footballer made the confirmation in a tweet.

He said Galaxy football fans should go “watch baseball.”

He said “I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans – you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues…Now go back to watch baseball”

I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans – you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues…Now go back to watch baseball pic.twitter.com/kkL6B6dJBr — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2019

As at the time of filing this report, the tweet has over 98,000 retweets and over 368,000 likes.

Ibrahimovic has played for Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

