I found life better in Nigeria than Libya – Amputee Tailor

Obeahon Frank is the owner of Defrank Fashion home in Benin. Frank has seen the best and the worst of the two worlds after a sojourn to Libya in search for greener pasture.

Frank went to Libya in 2004 with the hope of making it big but after two years of endless search, he came back to Nigeria to fall back on his tailoring skill.

“In 2004, I travelled to Libya for greener pasture but things were not easy for me,’’ he told Niger Delta Trust.

“The situation there was hostile and not encouraging for me. So after staying there for over two years, I decided to come back to Nigeria to try my luck at home.

“But today I am getting at home what I couldn’t get in my two years in Libya,’.

Frank, who specialises in both male and female attires, said he has four apprentices including a female learning under him.

The fashion designer said he learnt tailoring after the death of his parents so that he could take care of his siblings.

“After my secondary school, I lost my parents and being the first son, I had to seek means of taking care of my siblings, I then decided to go for fashion training in Aba.

Frank, who is physically challenged, said he never allowed his disability to deprive him of reaching his goal.

He said he started tailoring using one machine donated to him by a friend.

“I opened this shop three years ago with one machine, but it wasn’t easy then, it was a friend who bought the machine with which I opened the shop.

“Before I opened the shop, I was working from home and as the business was progressing, I bought two other machines and then opened this shop.

“I started from the scratch but today I thank God that I am making a living from tailoring,” he said.

Frank said he was making an average of N40, 000 every month and could earn twice the amount during festive periods.

“Before I started this work, I was staying with a friend but I now have my own apartment where I stayed with my siblings. From this work, I am training them in school, some are also learning trade on my account,” he said.

He said his major challenges include lack of fund to expand as well unreliable power supply.

“We don’t have access to soft loans to expand our businesses. My vision is to have a big fashion company where I can employ many youths and be producing all kinds of attire for companies and the public.”

He said getting a loan has been very difficult as collateral being demanded by banks is often impossible to get.

He called on the federal government to create an enabling environment and also make soft loan available for Small and Medium Enterprises to expand their businesses.

He, however, called on the youths to try to learn a trade so that they can be useful to themselves and the society.

“I use myself as an example and a testimony to advise the youth. I didn’t allow my condition to be an obstacle to my success. They should learn a skill that will benefit them in future.

“I also call on the disabled not to see their condition as a means to begging because there is dignity in labour. I now use myself as a point of reference to other physically challenge persons that there is ability in disability,” he said.

