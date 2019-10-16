I fled crime scene to save my life, man charged with girlfriend’s death says

ADVERTISEMENT

A 37-year-old man, Kelechukwu Chukwuanugo, accused of killing his girlfriend, on Tuesday told a Lagos High Court, sitting in Igbosere that he fled the crime scene to save his life.

Chukwuanugo, who is facing murder charge, said this while been cross-examined by the Lagos State prosecutor, Mr Tunde Sunmonu.

The defendant has been in custody since his first arraignment on January 20, 2016.

The defendant, who opened his defence on March 5, told the court that he was in love with the woman and had no intention of killing her.

He said he fled the crime scene on noticing that the late girlfriend, Lizzy Nzewi, was foaming from the mouth, adding that the woman’s death was not intentional.

Chukwuanugo said the two were having a fight over a misunderstanding when the woman slumped.

The defendant told the court he also sustained injury in his scrotum while struggling with the deceased.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the defendant narrated that after noticing that the deceased was not moving, he took her ATM card and withdrew N120,000 from her account, which he used to flee the country.

“I was running for my life, there was nothing I could do for her when I noticed she was not moving after falling.

“I was arrested by the police in Cote d’Ivoire when I parked the car by the road side.

“I did not know she will die, we were dragging her phone, we slipped and fell on the floor,” Chukwuanugo told the court.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye, consequently adjourned until November 27, for both counsels to file their written addresses. (NAN)

