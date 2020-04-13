I feel your pain, we are fighting COVID-19 pandemic with ‘all our weapons’ — Gov. Emmanuel

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has said the government is fighting COVID-19 with all it has.

Speaking on Sunday in Uyo during an Easter broadcast to the State, Governor Emmanuel expressed confidence that no Akwa Ibom person will die of the pandemic.

Emmanuel who said he felt the pain of the people especially regarding the lockdown, stated that he has made elaborate plans to provide relief materials to people across the State.

He urged the people to continue to look up to God as their helper, saying that only together can the disease be defeated, so that people can return to their normal lives.

He encouraged the people to continue to show love to their neighbours and offer a helping hand to those in need by sharing their food with those who do not have, in keeping with the message of love and hope of the Easter season.

While commending health workers, security agencies, and the people for supporting the fight against the pandemic, and obeying the restriction on movement, the Governor emphasized that the lockdown was still in force.

“As your Leader, I feel your pain. What affects you affects me and what affects me, affects you. The death of any Akwa Ibom person diminishes me.

“That is why we are fighting this Covid-19 pandemic with all the weapons at our arsenal. We trust God, that at the end of the day, not one Akwa Ibom person will die from this pandemic.

“I have made elaborate plans for relief materials to be given to our people across the State. The food items, such as Flour were sourced from our flour mill, the rice, from our rice mills in Ini and Garri from our processing plants located in all the senatorial districts of the State.

“It is a moment such as this, that has borne out the vision I brought to the State, to make us food sufficient and ensure that our staple food items are readily available and at affordable price range.

“At the same time, our syringe manufacturing company has risen to the occasion producing medical consumables to meet the rising demands of the time. This, again, is the testament to our vision in health care delivery.

“After this pandemic is gone, we will all look up to the hills and wonder from whence came our help. We would testify that our help came from the Only God who made Heaven and Earth. Who did not allow our foot to be moved.

“Now is the time to reflect on Jesus Christ and wait upon Him, knowing that they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. I call on our people to remain united and eschew all forms of bitterness and hatred.

“The lockdown and other measures already announced in my previous broadcast to combat this virus are still in place. You will be notified when those measures would be relaxed. Together, we would defeat this evil virus and life will return to normalcy,” he stated.

