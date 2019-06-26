I earn N750,000 monthly as senator – Lawan

ADVERTISEMENT

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan has said that there was nothing like jumbo salary for National Assembly members as being speculated in some quarters.

Lawan made the disclosure, when members of the Senators’ Forum paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja on Tuesday.

While further disregarding the jumbo pay issue, he revealed that his monthly salary as a lawmaker and that of his colleagues was N750,000.

“What I want to emphasize here is that I never believed that that there is anything called Jombo pay to the national assembly. “The National Assembly members both the Senate and the House receive what is their salaries and I receive N750,000 as my salary.

“But I need to function as a senator, my office needs to be properly funded,” he said.

He promised that the national assembly was going to be open to the general public in the conduct of its legislative activities, particularly in the area of funding He said the senate was determined to ensure that the Nigeria returns to the January to December budget process.

Earlier, the Chairman of the forum, Sen. Khairat Gwadabe, said the meeting was a unique opportunity for them to interface with the president of the senate.

She also expressed confidence in Lawan’s capacity to lead the senate, having spent 20 years in the parliament, adding that the forum was ready to support the ninth assembly. (NAN)

