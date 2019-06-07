I don’t regret my actions on Zamfara — Marafa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator representing Zamfara Central, Kabiru Garba Marafa, has said that he has no regret whatsoever over his insistence that the state chapter of the APC did not conduct primaries last October. Marafa, whose court action led to the invalidation of all the purported primaries conducted by the party in the state, said the Zamfara people were happy with the Supreme Court’s verdict that sacked all elected people on APC’s platform in the state.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the 8th Senate yesterday, Marafa said although he did not intend that the opposition PDP should be the beneficiary of his action, he had since accepted the verdict.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have no regret over what I did. I was born to fight, and I’ll continue to fight. The people of Zamfara State are happy with what happened,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App