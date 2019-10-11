I don’t own a single share in KAEDCO — Namadi Sambo

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice President, Mohammed Namadi Sambo has described as false, reports linking him to the ownership of Kaduna Electric Power Distribution Company of Nigeria (KAEDCO).

The former Vice President in a statement he personally signed said he does not own a single share in the company.

He said, “my attention has been drawn to an online story published by Daily Post on a query issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission to the Power Distribution Companies. The story alleged that l own Kaduna Electric Power Distribution Company of Nigeria (KAEDCO) through a proxy.

“l wish to state unequivocally that the story is totally untrue, malicious and unfounded. The story is aimed at bringing my reputation to disrepute. For the records, I do not own a single share in the company or any of the public privatised companies under my watch either directly or through a proxy.”

Sambo said as chairman of the Privatization Council he discharged his duties responsibly in accordance to laid down rules and procedures and in the interest of the nation.

The statement quoted Sambo demanding a rebuttal of the story and public apology by the authors and publishers of the story within one week.

“I demand for an unreserved apology and from the authors and publishers of the injurious story within one week”, Sambo said.

The former VP urged the media to desist from propagating fake and unsubstantiated news while ensuring professionalism at all times and to also punish reporters who report falsehood. He advised members of the fourth estate to uphold the principles and ethics of the noble profession at all times.

