I don’t love my husband of 13 years anymore, I want a divorce, woman tells court

A housewife, Risikat Ajape, on Wednesday asked an Area Court in Ilorin to dissolve her 13-year-old marriage to husband, Ambali on grounds that she no longer loves him.

”My lord, I want an end to this marriage because I no longer love Ambali. I cannot continue to make myself unhappy.

”He is an irresponsible man. He does not care for our three children anymore,” she alleged.

She prayed the court to grant her custody of the children and order Ambali to pay N15,000 as children’s school fees and feeding allowance monthly.

Responding, Ambali prayed the court to grant his wife’s prayer for divorce.

He however said that he cannot afford the N15,000 monthly allowance demanded by his wife

The presiding Judge, Abdulkadri Ibrahim, dissolved the marriage based on the agreement reached by the parties.

Ibrahim issued certificate of divorce and ordered the petitioner to wait for three months before she remarries. (NAN)

