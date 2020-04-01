I don’t know Kyari’s whereabouts in Lagos – Health Commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says contrary to reports that the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, is at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) isolation centre in Lagos, he does not know his whereabouts in the state.

Kyari had, in a letter he wrote to the public on Sunday, confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus last week and would be in Lagos on Monday for further tests based on medical advice.

But addressing reporters in Lagos yesterday, the commissioner said:“I’m not aware of the Chief of Staff’s itinerary, so I don’t know where he is, we chat on WhatsApp but I cannot tell where he is from our chat.

“We’re exchanging information, but I haven’t asked him for his location. He seems well and happy and we’re exchanging information on strategic issues. It has been a long time we talked about his health. I presume he has made a full recovery.”

He said 150 tests for coronavirus disease were done per day at the IDH, Yaba, Lagos.

