  3. I didn’t rape Timi Dakolo’s wife – COZA pastor, Fatoyinbo
The senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has said he is innocent of the rape allegations made against him by Busola, wife of popular Nigerian music artist, Timi Dakolo.
In a statement shared on his Instagram, he said, he had never raped anyone in his life, not even as an unbeliever.
In the press statement titled: “I have NEVER RAPED before, not even as an unbeliever”, the COZA pastor threatened to initiate court action “against all individuals making such false allegations whether directly or by proxies…”
See the Instagram post below:
Instagram post by COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.
Instagram post by COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

