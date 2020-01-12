I didn’t meet with Tinubu, Atiku over 2023 – Labaran Maku

ADVERTISEMENT

A former minister of Communication, Labaran Maku, has denied meeting with the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar toward floating a new political party ahead of 2023 polls.

He had exclusively told Daily Trust that the news that Senator Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, among others met in his residence in Nasarawa state to float a new political platform ahead of 2023 was false.

He told our correspondent in a telephone interview that, “How could Bola Tinubu come to my rural village, called Wakama, in Akun Development Area, of Akwanga Local Government on Saturday and you did not notice it in the national mainstream media among others within one hour, but on a social media by bloggers.”

Daily Trust reports that Mr. Maku had contested under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA) in the 2019 governorship in Nasarawa state.

He urged his supporters and other Nigerians to disregard the reports in its totality in the interest of peace, saying, “this is a fake news, it is the handiwork of some disgruntled elements.”

Maku, who rose from a school teacher, commissioner, Deputy Governor and Minister of Communication under the Peoples Democractic Party, (PDP) before he decamped to APGA and has contested for Nasarawa governorship for two consecutive time said, “I haven’t met Asiwaju Tinubu for years and I am in APGA by choice having considered all the other options.”

It would be recalled that there was a report in Nasarawa Mirror and some social media platforms that the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Jan.10 held a closed door meeting with Maku at his Wakama country home in Nasarawa state.

According to the reports, the immediate-past president of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, Governors Nyesom Wike, Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed also attended the meeting to float a new political party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

When contacted, the blogger and publisher of Nasarawa Mirrow, Mr. Akolo Egbi said, “I rely on my source and I stand with the story and I will not delete the story from the platform.”

