I didn’t know sex was part of marital obligations — Alleged 18-yr-old husband killer

The 18-year-old house wife, Salma Hassan, who allegedly stabbed her husband to death in Bauchi has confessed that she killed her husband out of self defence against his sexual advances eleven days into their marriage.

She said she stabbed her husband because he was trying to rape her, adding that she didn’t know that sexual intercourse was part of the marital obligations.

Hassan disclosed this on Thursday when she was paraded by the police along with 21 other criminals including armed robbers and kidnappers.

State Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku, who paraded the suspects at the Command Headquarters in Bauchi, said the alleged husband killer was arrested with a knife which she used to commit the crime at her home in Itas-Gadau local government area of the state.

“The husband, late Mohammed Mustapha was stabbed on the chest.

“As a result, he sustained serious injury and was rushed to General hospital Itas–Gadau for treatment where he was certified dead.

“The suspect was arrested and has confessed to the crime.

“Exhibit recovered from the suspect was one knife,” he said.

In a brief chat with newsmen, Salma Hassan claimed that her husband was trying to defile her, stressing that she didn’t know that sex was part of marital obligations.

“On that day which is the eleventh day of our marriage, he approached me for sex, I refused him because I had never been involved in it before.

“I thought he wanted to rape me but he got angry and was trying to force himself on me by beating me.

“I picked up a knife to scare him away but he kept coming and I didn’t know when I stabbed him with the knife in his chest.

“I did not intend to killed him and I regret my action,” She added.

The police boss also disclosed that the command arrested a four-man kidnap syndicate over the alleged kidnap and killing of a 15-year old boy after collecting N5.5m ransom from his parents.

