I didn’t ask for sack of Service Chiefs — Ndume

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has said that he refused to call for the sack of Service Chiefs because of the poor funding for the armed forces.

Ndume, who represents Borno South in the upper legislative chamber, told journalists on Tuesday that his original motion failed to ask for the resignation of Service Chiefs because he was aware that the armed forces were grossly ill-equipped.

The lawmaker’s explanation followed the reaction to the Senate’s resolution that the Service Chiefs should step aside because of the killing of Soldiers as well as the resignation of over 200 soldiers.

Although Ndume’s original motion did not contain the request for the sack of Service Chiefs, it was amended by Senator Francis Fadahunsi (PDP, Osun) to that effect.

Our resolution, not legally binding — Senate

Meanwhile, the Senate said its resolution calling for the resignation of the service chiefs was only advisory but not legally binding on the president.

Briefing reporters after the Senate plenary on Tuesday, its spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, however, said the resolution should not be overlooked.

“An advice by elected parliamentarians ought not to be taken with levity even though it is not legally binding on the President,” he said.

The resolution should have a serious moral persuasion on how to go forward in relation to tackling the problem of insecurity, the lawmaker added.

